Tennis: Van Wert defeats Elida
Van Wert independent sports
ELIDA — The Lady Cougars picked up their second consecutive win of the season with a 4-1 victory at Elida on Wednesday.
At second singles, Allie Etter defeated Madalyn Schomber 6-2, 6-3, and at third singles, Emma Rutkowski topped McKenna Shellhouse 6-0, 6-2.
The first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower defeated Piper Lang and Lexi Hartzler 6-1, 6-0, and at second doubles, Jada Buckner and Lizzie Rutkowski beat Ariah Rojos and MaKenna Isenbarger 6-0, 6-1.
Elida’s only victory came at first singles, with Annie Sayoto’s 6-1, 6-4 win over Alli Morrow.
Van Wert (2-4, 2-3 WBL) will host Bath today.
POSTED: 09/13/18 at 4:03 am. FILED UNDER: Sports