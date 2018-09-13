Tennis: Van Wert defeats Elida

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — The Lady Cougars picked up their second consecutive win of the season with a 4-1 victory at Elida on Wednesday.

At second singles, Allie Etter defeated Madalyn Schomber 6-2, 6-3, and at third singles, Emma Rutkowski topped McKenna Shellhouse 6-0, 6-2.

The first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower defeated Piper Lang and Lexi Hartzler 6-1, 6-0, and at second doubles, Jada Buckner and Lizzie Rutkowski beat Ariah Rojos and MaKenna Isenbarger 6-0, 6-1.

Elida’s only victory came at first singles, with Annie Sayoto’s 6-1, 6-4 win over Alli Morrow.

Van Wert (2-4, 2-3 WBL) will host Bath today.