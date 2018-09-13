Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 4

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Week No. 4 of the high school football season means all area teams except for Lima Central Catholic (independent) will play a league or conference opponent. WBL teams have been playing league games since Week No. 2, and MAC teams began conference play last week. They’ll be joined by the NWC and GMC this week.

Last week, I went 16-2 picking games, with my only misfires being Columbus Grove vs. Patrick Henry (I picked the Patriots) and Ayersville vs. Bluffton (the Pilots won). Guest selector Mitch Price was 11-7 with his picks.

On to this week’s picks with Ben Collins, a man of many hats. Collins is an eighth grade intervention specialist at Van Wert Middle School, Middle School athletic director and head wrestling coach at Van Wert High School. Out of 20 area games, we differ on three.

Van Wert (1-2) at Ottawa-Glandorf (2-1)

Has anyone had a more difficult three game stretch than the Cougars? Van Wert’s first three opponents have a combined 8-1 record, and the one loss was by Bryan, to Van Wert. The Cougars have also faced No. 5 Wapakoneta and No. 1 St. Marys, and now have to play No. 19 Ottawa-Glandorf.

I’m probably not going to make any friends with this pick, but I’m going with the Titans, while hoping the Cougars prove me wrong and pull out the win, as they did last year at Eggerss Stadium.

Collins is going with Van Wert here, and even gave a score. “I am Cougar born and bred and until I am dead. Cougars 28 O-G 21 with the strength of the Adult Catpack behind them.”

Truxell: Ottawa-Glandorf; Collins: Van Wert

Bluffton (1-2) at Crestview (3-0)

No. 6 Crestview is the heavy favorite here, although Bluffton’s flexbone offense does present some challenges. The Pirates have also done a nice job defensively this season, but they’ll have their hands full with Crestview’s offense.

Truxell: Crestview; Collins: Crestview.

Delphos Jefferson (1-2) at Ada (1-2)

Don’t be deceived by Ada’s 1-2 start. The Bulldogs have played a pair of state ranked teams back-to-back – Arlington and Lima Central Catholic, two teams with a combined 6-0 record.

Both of us are going with Ada, although Collins thinks it’ll be a close one.

Truxell: Ada; Collins: Ada

Marion Local (3-0) at Delphos St. John’s (1-2)

The Blue Jays have had back-to-back games against state ranked Lima Central Catholic and St. Henry, and it only gets tougher with No. 2 Marion Local coming to town. Our pick is the Flyers.

Truxell: Marion Local; Collins: Marion Local

Tinora (0-3) at Wayne Trace (1-2)

The Raiders will try to regroup after losses to state ranked McComb and Crestview. If Wayne Trace can cut down on mental mistakes, including penalties, they should be able to even the win-loss column and begin GMC play 1-0.

Truxell: Wayne Trace; Collins: Wayne Trace

Wapakoneta (3-0) at Kenton (2-1)

I have to admit, I’m not completely sure about this one. Kenton somehow needs to slow Wapak’s running game, while the Redskins need to brace themselves for Kenton’s air attack. Both of us are going with Wapakoneta, but I won’t be shocked if Kenton pulls off a mild upset.

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Collins: Wapakoneta

Minster (3-0) at Coldwater (3-0)

It’s a matchup of the No. 1 team in Division VI (Coldwater) against the No. 1 team in Division VII (Minster), or just another Friday night in the MAC.

Collins said Coldwater is the better black and orange team, and I tend to agree, especially since the game is at Coldwater.

Truxell: Coldwater; Collins: Coldwater

The rest of the games:

Western Buckeye League

Bath (0-3) at Celina (2-1)

Truxell: Celina; Bath: Celina

Elida (1-2) at Defiance (2-1)

Truxell: Defiance; Collins: Elida

St. Marys (3-0) at Shawnee (1-2)

Truxell: St. Marys; Collins: St. Marys

Northwest Conference

Paulding (0-3) at Columbus Grove (1-2)

Truxell: Columbus Grove; Collins: Columbus Grove

Allen East (1-2) at Spencerville (2-1)

Truxell: Spencerville; Collins: Spencerville

Green Meadows Conference

Fairview (2-1) at Antwerp (3-0)

Truxell: Fairview; Collins: Fairview

Edgerton (3-0) at Holgate (2-1)

Truxell: Edgerton; Collins: Edgerton

Hicksville (1-2) at Ayersville (2-1)

Truxell: Hicksville; Collins: Hicksville

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles (1-2) at Parkway (0-3)

Truxell: Versailles; Collins: Versailles

St. Henry (3-0) at Anna (2-1)

Truxell: St. Henry; Collins: Anna

New Bremen (2-1) at Fort Recovery (2-1)

Truxell: Fort Recovery; Collins: Fort Recovery

Others

Toledo Central Catholic (3-0) at Lima Sr. (1-2)

Truxell: Toledo CC; Collins: Toledo CC

Toledo Waite (3-0) at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday)

Truxell: Lima CC; Collins: Lima CC

If you would like to be a guest selector, simply email sports@thevwindependent.com.