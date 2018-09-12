NPAC now has ‘The Nutcracker’ tickets

VW independent/submitted information

Get ready for Christmas entertainment at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Of course that includes the art-filled Christmas classic that has a ticket release today, Wednesday, September 12: Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, performed by the revered Ballet Theatre of Toledo and presented by Belna Petroleum. The Nutcrackerwill feature two performances Saturday, December 1, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

Christmas is a treasured time at the Niswonger as families throughout the region steal away from the hustle and bustle and relax together for memory making moments from the Niswonger stage of inspiration. The Christmas season begins with a classic family favorite, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcrackerballet that features a live pit orchestra.

This lavish and spectacular ballet, choreographed by Nigel Burgoine, is legendary and will keep audience members on the edge of their seats with some unexpected surprises from the original classic. Delight the family with a night of seasonal artistry filled with “Sugar Plum Fairies” and oh-so-sweet memories.

Those attending the ballet can also enjoy the Sugar Plum Fairy dining experience! This special Willow Bend Country Club buffet begins at 5 p.m. December 1. This fine dining experience adds a touch of elegance to the evening and ensures that audience members get to the show on time. Call 419.238.0111 for reservations.

Along with presenting sponsor Belna Petroleum, supporting sponsors include Betsey’s Boutique, Humble Bumble, and NPAC family sponsor the Robideau family. Sponsors for the Ignite 2018-19 season include Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcrackercan be purchased through the Box Office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 419.238.6722, and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.