Beatrice Mae Rodriguez Hicks

Beatrice Mae “Bebe” Rodriguez Hicks, 66, died early Monday morning, September 10, 2018, in Rockford.

She was born March 27, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Adolf E. and Guadelupe “Lupe” (Garza) Rodriguez, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two children, Elisha (Corey J.) Hicks of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jonathan (Alyssa M.) Hicks of Caruthers, California; four grandchildren; two brothers, Jesse (Connie) Rodriguez of New Bremen and Benny (Sandy) Rodriguez of Beaver; and four sisters, Helen (Jay) Litherland of Sarasota, Florida, Margaret (Robert) McNaughton of St. Petersburg, Florida, Beda (Robert) Sielschott of Lima, and Judy (Brad) Mann of St. Petersburg.

A brother, Rod Rodriguez, and one sister, Mary Bennett, also preceded her in death.

Following her wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.