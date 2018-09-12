Applications now sought for OHT! 2019

VW independent/submitted information

Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 edition of “Ohio Has Talent!”

Applications can be obtained by checking with a student’s school music department, stopping by any of the Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice offices, apply online at www.comhealthpro.org, or go to the “Ohio Has Talent!” Facebook page.

Auditions will be held November 9-10 and applications must be received by November. 5.

This year’s “Ohio Has Talent!” show will be held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Saturday, February 23.