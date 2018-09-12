Allen A. Uhrick

Allen A. Uhrick, 67, of Mendon, died Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born March 11, 1951, in Blackford County, Indiana, the son of Harry A. and Ruby I. (Reynolds) Uhrick, who both preceded him in death. On May 31, 1975, he married the former Chris Petering and she survives in Mendon.

Other survivors include a daughter, Stacy (Eric) Topp of Mendon; one son, Chad (Nikki) Uhrick of Celina; four grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Vicky L.) Fields of Mendon; two stepbrothers, Charles (Joyce) Uhrick of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Larry (May) Uhrick of Morrisonville, Illinois; a brother-in-law, Mike Seyler of Union City, Indiana; and one sister-in-law, Sandy Uhrick, of Circleville.

A sister, Isabelle Seyler; and two brothers, Ray Fields and Orlie Uhrick, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 15, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Mendon, with Pastor Jason Boroff officiating. Burial will follow in Mendon Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Friday, September 14, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.