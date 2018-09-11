VWHS Robotics Team ready to compete

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Robotics Team is preparing for the 2018-19 year after a tremendously successful 2017-18 competition season. This year, Van Wert High School will be expanding with a second team, providing additional opportunities to more students.

The Robotics Team has won multiple awards over the past seven years, including the Top Award, The Inspire Award, multiple top robot design awards, best marketing video awards, and other community outreach and programming honors. Last year, the team was selected as captain for the winning alliance at the Pennsylvania state championship, which advanced to the East Super-Regional Competition for the 2017-18 season.

For the fifth year, Van Wert will be the northwest Ohio host site, where approximately 28 teams from around the state will compete for a spot in the Ohio state championship. This free event will be held in the Van Wert High School gymnasium on Saturday, January 26, 2019, and the public is invited to attend.

The VWHS Robotics Team is made possible through the generous contributions and commitments local individuals and businesses have made in order to continue to inspire young men and women to achieve their dreams. In addition, Vantage Career Center and Van Wert High School partner by offering the nationally recognized high school and middle school Project Lead the Way Engineering (PTLW) programs at VWHS and Van Wert Middle School, which has given hundreds of students opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields and careers.

The program’s goal is to provide an avenue that supports students’ eagerness to pursue a career in engineering. To accomplish the team goals and objectives, the team needs to provide longevity through yearly commitments to the Robotics Team by raising the necessary funds to support the team for the long-term. Individuals, organizations, and businesses interested in learning more about the team can contact Coach Bob Spath (b_spath@vwcs.net) or Coach Zane McElroy (z_mcelroy@vwcs.net).