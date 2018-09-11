VW independent volleyball, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Coldwater 3 Van Wert 0

At Coldwater, the Lady Cavaliers (No. 1 in Division III) handed the Lady Cougars their first loss of the season on Monday, 25-15, 25-20, 25-13.

Adrianna Grothause led Van Wert with 15 digs and a pair of aces, while Jamison Clouse had five kills and two blocks. Izzy Carr had 10 digs, Katie Coplin had seven assists and Reagan Priest finished with four kills and an ace.

Van Wert (7-1) will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Soccer

Crestview 3 Paulding 2

The Lady Knights earned their first win of the season by defeating visiting Paulding 3-2 on Monday.

Maddi Ward scored two of Crestview’s goals, while Salex Overmyer scored the other.

“Jade Sheaffer, Chloe Case, Olivia Dealey and Kassidy Klinger all played extremely well on defense,” Crestview head coach John Dowler said.

“Overall our we played as a team and had very few let downs throughout the contest.”

Crestview (1-1) will play at Ada today.

Lincolnview 2 Spencerville 2

At Spencerville, Lincolnview and the Bearcats played to a 2-2 tie on Monday. The game was called at the 20 minute mark in the second half due to bad field conditions.

Jared Pollack and Clayton Leeth scored Lincolnview’s goals, with assists coming from Kyle Wallis and Landon Moody.

The Lancers (0-3-2) will host Bluffton today.