Vantage to host College Night this month

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County school counselors are sponsoring a College Night at Vantage Career Center on Wednesday, September 26, from 6:30-8 p.m. This is a cooperative project of counselors from Lincolnview Local Schools, Crestview Local Schools, Van Wert City Schools, and Vantage.

The event will assist students and parents in collecting information concerning admissions requirements, various courses of study, application procedures, and financial aid. Representatives from more than 50 colleges and various armed services will also be available for those interested. Juniors and seniors at the above county schools, as well as their parents, are invited to attend this event.

Local school guidance counselors will also be in attendance to answer questions and assist students. Questions regarding this event may be directed to the school counselors at Lincolnview, Crestview, Vantage or Van Wert.