Tickets on sale for Coach Bresnahan talk

VW independent/submitted information

Some stories need to be told. The Miracle Season, a book recently brought to the big screen that took the nation by storm, is one of those stories.

Presented by Chuck and Karen Koch, author and speaker Coach Kathy Bresnahan will take the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio audience behind the scenes of The Miracle SeasonSunday, October 7, starting at 2 p.m. She will be joined by Dr. Ernie Found, father of Caroline “Line” Found.

Bresnahan was the varsity coach at Iowa City West High from 1987-2000 and 2005-2013. She took the Women of Troy to the state tournament seven times and won back-to-back state titles in 2010 and 2011. Coach Brez, as she is affectionately known, was the Iowa “Coach of the Year” in both championship seasons. She was named “National Coach of the Year” in 2011 by PrepVolleyball.com and the Children of Promise Coach of the Year in 2012.

She has amassed a career coaching record of 671-205 and was inducted into the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015. She was also inducted into the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Athletic Hall of Fame and was recognized as the Masonic Lodge “Teacher of the Year” in 2018. She currently teaches full time at Iowa City West High School and speaks to audiences around the country.

The book, The Miracle Season, tells the true story of an Iowa high school volleyball team that struggles to continue with its season following the tragic death of the team’s star player, Caroline “Line” Found. In the just recently released movie adapted from the book, Helen Hunt plays the inspiring coach who motivates the team to carry on.

This event has caught the eye of many leaders in local athletic communities. Coaches, athletic directors, and student leaders are assembling groups to attend for their teams to glean valuable insights from Coach Brez to deepen their perspective and accomplish their goals.

Parkway Head Volleyball Coach Jordan Henkle thinks his program can benefit from Coach Brez’s message. “The entire Parkway volleyball program is very excited for the opportunity to attend Coach Bresnahan’s upcoming speaking event at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center,” Henkle said. “As young impressionable women facing many daily struggles and tribulations, we are anxious to hear how coach and her team were able to come together to overcome all obstacles, big or small, in order to accomplish their ultimate team goal.”

Tickets for Coach Bresnahan can be purchased through the Box Office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. at 419.238.6722 and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.