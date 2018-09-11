Sandra S. Errett

Sandra S. Errett, 78, of Van Wert, died at 6:41 a.m. Monday, September 10, 2018, in the Van Wert Health Emergency Room.

She was born January 10, 1940, in Latty, the daughter of Ralph G. and Phyllis W. (Lamb) Hanselman, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by two daughters, Theresa K. Boice of California; Carol A. Errett of Van Wert; two grandchildren; a brother, Galen L. Hanselman; and two sisters, Sharon J. Isom and Diane M. Snider.

Her husband, James Errett, also preceded her in death.

Private services will be held at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

