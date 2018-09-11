Robert J. Fischer

Robert J. Fischer, 80, of Delphos, passed away Monday, September 10, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center, with Putnam County Hospice assisting him.

He was born April 30, 1938, in Delphos, the son of John B. and Emma (Dickrede) Fischer, who both preceded him in death. On August 13, 1960, he married the former Edna Mae Schumaker, and she survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include three sons, Glen (Paula) Fischer of Fremont, Indiana, Tony (Kathy) Fischer of Spencerville, and Dean (Nancy) Fischer of Delphos; one daughter, Janine (Jeff) Warnecke of Delphos; two brothers, Arnold (Helen) Fischer and Vernon (Judy) Fischer, both of Delphos; a sister, Sister Yvonne Fischer, OSF, of Lima; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Robert was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, a member of the Eagles Aerie 471, and a 1956 graduate of Delphos St. John’s High School. At the age of 16 he started working with his dad at Fischer Implement, the local John Deere dealer, and later was self-employed at Fischer Farm Service. Bob loved everything with a motor on it and could fix anything. He built a moped before they were invented. He loved collecting and restoring antique tractors and was known to help others restore them.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 13, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Because he generously donated his body to the Ohio State University Division of Anatomy, a private burial will be at a later date.

Memorial visitation will be on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, from 2-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with a parish wake to begin at 7:30 that evening, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation or the Delphos Community Christmas Project.

