Peony Fest group sets basket bingo event

VW independent/submitted information

Pre-sale tickets for the second annual Peony Festival Basket and Tote Bingo fundraiser are available from any Van Wert Peony Festival Committee member for $20.

To contact a committee member, email vwpeonyfestival@gmail.com or message the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vwpeonyfestival.

The event will take place Saturday, October 6, at the Van Wert County Council on Aging. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the first game will take place at 9 that morning.