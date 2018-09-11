Law Enforcement 9/11/18

Van Wert Police

September 7, 12:44 p.m. — Breann S. Reedy, 25, of 121 Brooks Ave., reported that she was assaulted while at the local Walmart store.

September 5, 12:02 p.m. — Jenee J. Allan, 35, of 520 N. Jefferson St., was charged with theft for allegedly shoplifting at the local Walmart store.

Delphos Police

September 4, no time listed — Scott Mox, 48, and Malinda Williams, 52, were arrested for staying illegally at a residence in the 200 block of Holland Avenue. Each is facing a charge of criminal trespassing.

September 1, no time listed — David Brooks, 34, of Delphos, was charged with disorderly conduct for an incident in the 200 block of Clime Street.

September 1, no time listed — Dylan Pollock, 21, of Van Wert, was charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in Delphos.