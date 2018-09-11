Joseph N. Suever

Joseph N. Suever, 65, of Ottoville, passed away Monday, September 10, 2018, at his residence.

He was born April 19, 1953, in Lima, the son of Arthur and Eileen Suever. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Middle Point.

Other survivors include two sons, Adam Suever of Bellefontaine and Joseph Suever of Delphos; a daughter, Kim Wagner of Delphos; one brother, Ron (Pamela) Suever of Elida; two sisters, Mary Ann “Sam” Suever of Middle Point and Lori Suever of Van Wert; and a grandchild.

Two brothers, David and Jim Suever, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 14, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

