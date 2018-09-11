Flora M. Ireland

Flora M. Ireland, 78, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018, at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born August 1, 1940, the daughter of Ransford and Myrtle Skidgel, who both preceded her in death. On February 4, 1960, she married Mallard Ireland, and he died January 20, 2012.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl (Bruce) Wessel of Delphos and Susan (Russell) Dyer of Westfield, Maine; four sons, Keith (Leslie) Ireland of Decatur, Tennessee, Ernest “Robie” Ireland of Delphos, Kevin (Susan) Ireland of Cripple Creek, Colorado, and Randy Ireland of Lima; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Several brothers and sisters also preceded her in death.

At her request there will be no services.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals of Delphos.

