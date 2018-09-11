Brenda K. Stahl

Brenda K. Stahl, 60, of Delphos, died at 6:34 p.m. Friday, September 7, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, surrounded by her family after a long, courageous battle with liver disease.

She was born November 16, 1957, in Van Wert, the daughter of David and Ruth (Wollet) Ashbaugh, who both preceded her in death.

Brenda is survived by two children, Nina D. Stahl of Delphos, and Isaac Stahl of Van Wert; two sisters, Sue (Rex) McDowell of Van Wert and Becky (Orville) Wittenbarger of Convoy; and a nephew, David McDowell.

She had previously worked at the Shell gas station in Van Wert and was currently managing the Tobacco Patch in Van Wert. Brenda also loved and cared for animals.

A daughter, Joellen Stahl, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 14, at Kingsley United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be held from noon-3 p.m. Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society or to the family.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematoryin Van Wert.

