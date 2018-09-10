Nelson E. Fry

Nelson E. Fry, 90, of Delphos, passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

He was born January 11, 1928, in Canton, the son of James and Mary A. (Snyder) Fry, who both preceded him in death. On September 24, 1946, he married Opal N. Stahl, and she died April 16, 2017.

Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie (Don) Brandyberry of Newport News, Virginia, and Cathy Kelly (Sybert) of Delphos; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Coral Cocke.

Six brothers, Benny, Floyd, Jimmy, Harold, Eddie, and Clarence Fry; three sisters, Laura Fry, Mary Miller, and Esther Rocovitz; and a son-in-law, Larry Sybert; also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 13, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill, with the Rev. Carol Retcher officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church or the Christian Union Church in Delphos.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.