Lancer CC teams compete in Indiana

Submitted information/VW independent sports

MARION (IN) — Lincolnview’s cross country teams competed in the Wildcat Classic on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday, with both teams running in the Elite race against some of the top schools in the state of Indiana.

The Lancer boys placed ninth out of 14 teams and the girls placed 10th.

The boys were led by two medalists in Alek Bowersock (10th, 17:43) and Karter Tow (33rd, 18:17). They were followed by teammates Devon Bill (70th, 19:02), Jacob Keysor (72nd, 19:05), Joe Sadowski (108th,20:02), Collin Puckett (115th, 20:22) and Sam Wolfrum (121st, 20:42). The boys are currently ranked No. 10 in Division III in the latest statewide coaches poll.

The Lady Lancers were again led by sophomore Madison Langdon who placed 41st overall (22:05). She was followed by teammates Victoria Snyder (65th, 23:05), Madeline Snyder (68th, 23:13), Julia Stetler (73rd, 23:32), Rylee Byrne (89th, 24:08), Brayden Langdon (93rd, 24:16), and Dylann Carey (112th, 25:39). The girls are currently ranked No. 13 in Division in the latest coaches poll.

“It was a really fun day for us,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “The Wildcat Classic is an incredible meet run by Indiana Wesleyan University and the competition is the toughest that we will see all year.”

“The course was half under water and one of the muddiest I have ever seen, but it made for a fun experience for the kids,” Langdon added. “I really liked how hard we raced and fought, and that is going to translate really well down the road. This was our best team race for both the boys and the girls.”

Lincolnview is scheduled to compete in the Elida Invitational tomorrow.