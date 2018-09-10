Jr. Lancers run at Spencerville Invite

Submitted information

SPENCERVILLE — Lincolnview Junior High School’s cross country teams competed at the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational on Saturday.

The junior high girls raced first, and Lincolnview’s Grace Sadowski was able to post a season best time of 21:14.

The Lancer boys placed third out of 18 teams. They were led once again by Jayden Welker in 16th place (12:52). Others scoring for the boys team were Brandon Renner in 33rd (13:43), Kohen Cox in 41st (13:52), Connor Baldauf in 42nd (13:53), and Keegan Farris in 53rd (14:18).

Out of Lincolnview’s 26 runners, five posted season best times on the extremely muddy course.

The Lincolnview will run again at the Elida Invitational on Tuesday.