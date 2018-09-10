Crestview CC runs at Tiffin Carnival

Submitted information/VW independent sports

TIFFIN — Crestview High School’s cross country teams competed in the 50th, and perhaps wettest and muddiest running of the Tiffin Carnival at Hedges Boyer Park on Saturday.

With rain coming down, Lady Knights raced against a highly competitive field and recorded a 24th place team finish in a field of 54 Division III teams.

Crestview was paced by Ragen Harting’s 36th place finish (20:49) out of 346 varsity runners. She was followed across the finish line by teammates Emily Greulach (65th, personal record of 21:42) , Lauren Walls (154th, personal record of 23:14), Lizzie Bowen (199th, 23:59) and Savannah Smith (302nd, 26:57).

Meanwhile, the Knights placed 27th out of 35 Division III boys teams. Wyatt Richardson was the first Knight to cross the finish line (62nd, 17:50). He was followed by Dayton Schuerman (109th, 18:42), Danil Lichtensteiger (158th, 19:38) Jacob Forwerck (172nd, personal record of 20:01)) and Brian Myers (176th, 20:04).

Crestview will race next Saturday in the Galion Cross Country Festival.