Basket Bingo event planned in Convoy

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Days Committee will be holding a Thirty-One Bag Bingo event on Saturday, September 22, at the Edgewood Park Building in Convoy. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with “early bird” bingo starting at 10 a.m. and regular bingo immediately following. Those wanting to participate can play 20 games for $20.

The 2018 “Memory Basket” raffle will include a bag filled with gift items from the family of George and Ramona Bostick. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased the day of bingo

A second raffle will be held for an Ohio State Longaberger basket fill with goodies by Convoy Community Days. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased that day.

Bags will be filled with goodies from the following: Carey Mathew of Delphos Granite, Betty Miller of Convoy Quik Mart, Hall’s Do It Best hardware, Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Kristi Gamble of Bee Gee Realty, Bill McCoy of MKS Siding, Kulwicki Hilton Insurance, D’s on Main, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Amanda Lichtle of Scentsey, Dealey Chemical, Sophisticut, Kathy Miller, Alexis and Danielle Miller, and the Village of Convoy Historical Society.

Get out of the house and enjoy a morning with friends, fun and good food. Pizza, sandwiches, taco salad, cinnamon rolls, homemade pie and cake, and more.

All proceeds will be distributed to various organizations throughout the community and Edgewood Park. Convoy Community Days over the years have supported, Convoy Soccer Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Crestview Girls Soccer, cheerleaders, Convoy Historical Society, Crestview scholarships, Edgewood Park projects (including purchasing new tables, mulch for playground, seed money for new kitchen facilities), Convoy Fire & EMS, and other organizations and projects.