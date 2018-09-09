Robert G. Reitzel

Robert G. Reitzel, 82, of Van Wert, died at 2:35 p.m. Friday, September 7, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born July 17, 1936, in Pemberville, the son of Howard F. and Leora Anna (Ernsthausen) Reitzel, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Eric Reitzel of Charlotte, North Carolina; two grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Messick of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and Joyce Schwartz Reitzel of Towson, Maryland.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 10, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Military honors will follow, rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert. Burial will be at a later date at Fish Cemetery near Pemberville.

Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

