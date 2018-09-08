Thatcher seeking county treasurer’s job

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Democratic Central Committee voted unanimously this past Wednesday to appoint Bonnie (Kreischer) Thatcher, a lifelong resident of Van Wert and a local math teacher for more than 37 years, as its candidate to fill the unexpired term of retired Van Wert County Treasurer Beverly Fuerst.

Thatcher is a graduate of Van Wert High School, and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from The University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

In addition to more than three decades of service to Van Wert City Schools, Thatcher held the offices of president, vice president, and secretary of the Van Wert Federation of Teachers.

Thatcher also served as a trustee on the Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group (VWASIG). All of these various experiences have prepared her well for a position in the county treasurer’s office.

Thatcher is placing an emphasis on fiscal responsibility and trust: The residents of Van Wert trusted her for 37 years with the education of their children, and they can trust her with their tax dollars.