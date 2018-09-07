VWHS to have college aid info meeting

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School has scheduled an informational meeting for parents or guardians of junior and senior students regarding financial aid.

The VWHS Office of Student Services has arranged for Phil Birkey, financial aid counselor at Ohio Northern University, to make a presentation on the financial aid process. Birkey will explain the step-by-step procedures in completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

In addition, Van Wert County Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker will explain the requirements and application procedures for securing foundation grants. Parents/guardians should plan to attend this important meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Those unable to attend can contact a high school guidance counselor for more information.