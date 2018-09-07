Saylor is the Student Athlete of the Week

Crestview High School senior Riley Saylor is this week’s VW independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Saylor, who was nominated by Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer, plays football and baseball for the Knights and maintains a 3.3 GPA. “Riley is a wide receiver and defensive back on the football team,” Kreischer said. “He is also an excellent leader off the field, working hard to maintain excellent grades, as well as supporting other sports and organizations at Crestview.” “Riley was elected captain of the team by his peers, which is one of the greatest honors anyone can receive as a football player,” Owens said. “He is an unselfish young man and tries to build relationships with all of his teammates regardless of which class they are in.” Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student athletes for the weekly award by emailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent