Republicans choose new county treasurer

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert County Republican Central Committee has unanimously selected Nathan Vandenbroek to replace retired County Treasurer Beverly Fuerst.

Central Committee Chair Thad Lichtensteiger, who said it was the first time in his memory that the Central Committee had unanimously selected someone for a position, was pleased with the appointment.

“We’re delighted to have him as our new treasurer,” Lichtensteiger added. “He presented very well, he’s very personable, and he talked about his multitude of experiences on the farm, about being able to campaign.

“He’s just a naturally personable guy that can walk into a room of 50 people and pretty soon he knows everybody in the group and they all know him,” the Central Committee chair added.

Lichtensteiger said Vandenbroek would be on the November ballot to fill Fuerst’s unexpired term, and then would run for re-election in 2020 when Fuerst’s current term expires. Lichtensteiger said a Democrat has already filed for the treasurer’s position, so there will be a contested race in November.

Vandenbroek said he is looking forward to being county treasurer and campaigning this fall.

“One of my goals and passions is to represent the individuals of Van Wert County; that’s why I want to be involved,” he noted. “The opportunity to do it on this level is truly amazing because of all the amazing things that are happening downtown. It’s a blessing.”

Vandenbroek, who is originally from Toledo, has a variety of political and business experience. He has worked on a number of political campaigns, including those of President Donald Trump and State Representative Craig Riedel. His business experience includes being a sales manager and a business owner, while he is also familiar with a variety of accounting software, and will soon finish up his MBA degree.

Locally, Vandenbroek is the treasurer for the Van Wert Peony Festival Committee, while he also serves as treasurer of a national sheep breeders’ organization, the National Tunis Sheep Registry. He and his wife, Jessica, who works for the Ohio Farm Bureau, also raise sheep.

Vandenbroek also has plans to create a Christmas tree farm at his residence near Venedocia, an idea that won him first prize in this year’s local Business Plan Challenge competition.

Three other people, Kimberly Harter, JoAnne Simmerman, and Kent Stanton, also sought the position, while a fifth candidate, Becki Mollenkopf, withdrew her candidacy prior to Thursday’s Central Committee meeting. All four candidates were asked to talk about themselves briefly and also had to answer the same four questions that were developed for the selection process.

The new county treasurer said he now plans to familiarize himself with the day-to-day operations of the office and get to know the office staff. Vandenbroek also complimented his predecessor for her 24 years of service to the county, 16 of those as treasurer. Fuerst’s retirement was effective August 31.

“Beverly did a great job, and I’m very excited to follow in her footsteps,” he said. “With her team and her backing that is already in place, it’s going to be great growth, and a great transition for the county.”

Vandenbroek and his wife also have a son.