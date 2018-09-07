Linda L. Sidle

Linda L. Sidle, 73, of Van Wert, moved to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

She was born October 7, 1944, in Van Wert, the daughter of John and Edythe (Glenn) Stahl, who both preceded her in death. On July 29, 1967, she married Loren L. Sidle, and he survives in Van Wert.

She is also survived by her two children, Laura (Mike) Green and Larry Sidle, both of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Alex Chorvas, Brendan Bergman, Bailey Bergman, Brittany Bergman, Caden Green, and Dominick Mergy; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Loralie, Ashton, and Zoey; a sister, Ruth (Harold) Williams of Oakwood; and a sister-in-law, Helen Stahl of Fort Myers, Florida.

Linda retired from Central Insurance Company in Van Wert after 36 years of service. She was a very active member, Sunday school teacher, piano player, and past choir director of Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Linda cherished volunteering with children through the Cross Over the Hill program and loved playing cards with her friends. In her own words, she felt blessed with a wonderful and supportive family, loyal friends, and a loving church. She would want to remind everyone if you put God first in your life, everything else will fall into place.

A granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Agler-Sidle; two brothers, William and Robert Stahl; and a sister, Margaret Craft, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 11, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Revs. Seeyong Lee and Josh Tissot officiating.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, September 10, at the church.

Preferred memorials: Cross Over the Hill program of Van Wert.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematoryin Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.