Lady Knights defeat Wayne Trace

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory (3) attempts to spike the ball during Thursday’s match against Wayne Trace. Gregory finished with 19 kills, 19 digs and was 12-12 serving to help the Lady Knights to a 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 25-14 victory. Crestview (3-1) will host Parkway on Monday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent