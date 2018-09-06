Republicans to select county treasurer

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Republican Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. today, September 6, at The Hotel Marsh in downtown Van Wert.

The purpose of the meeting will be to interview and select a person to fill the Van Wert County treasurer’s position left vacant following the retirement of Beverly Fuerst.

Candidates who filed by the August 15 deadline for the position include Kimberly K. Harter, Becki Mollenkopf, JoAnne Simmerman, Kent W. Stanton, and Nathan Vandenbroek.