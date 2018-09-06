Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 3

Guest selectors 2, yours truly 0.

That sums up the first two weeks of Pigskin Pick’Em. Last week, WKSD’s Kenny Stabler edged me by one game by going 21-7 with his picks, compared my final tally of 20-8.

This week’s guest selector is Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price. Out of 18 games on this week’s list, we differ on seven. One interesting note – COF Academy is at Lima Sr. on Friday. Not much is known about this Columbus school, but the Ironmen have already played three games and somehow have 12 games on the schedule, including powerhouse schools Cleveland St. Ignatius, Lakewood St. Edward, Detroit Central Catholic, Birmingham Brother Rice, and IMG Academy (FL). It’s very odd.

With that, on to this week’s selections.

St. Marys (2-0) vs. Van Wert (1-1)

We both want to see the Cougars win this one, but it’s going to be a tough task. The Roughriders are defending WBL champs and were the preseason pick favorite to repeat. Price is going with his alma mater, while I’m taking St. Marys. This is a pick I hope I get wrong.

Truxell: St. Marys; Price: Van Wert

Wayne Trace (1-1) at Crestview (2-0)

After playing perennial small school state power McComb (a 48-14 loss) last week, it doesn’t get much easier for the Raiders. Meanwhile, Crestview is coming off an exciting 39-34 victory at Hicksville. Anything goes in a rivalry game like this, but both of us are picking the Knights.

Truxell: Crestview; Price: Crestview

Delphos Jefferson (0-2) at Stryker (0-2)

It’s been a rough start for the Wildcats, with losses to Shawnee and Versailles. Stryker is fielding a varsity football team for the first time in nearly 60 years. The Panters have been outscored 122-14 in their first two games, so it’s going to take some time. However, Price likes Stryker, while I’m going with Delphos Jefferson.

Truxell: Delphos Jefferson; Price: Stryker

Delphos St. John’s (1-1) at St. Henry (2-0)

Delphos St. John’s lost to Lima Central Catholic last week, and things aren’t much easier this week, as the Blue Jays open MAC play at St. Henry. Another game, another different of opinion as to who’s going to win.

Truxell: St. Henry; Price: Delphos St. John’s

Antwerp (2-0) at Paulding (0-2)

The Archers are off to a 2-0 start and would like nothing more than to improve to 3-0. The Panthers would like to enter the win column before starting NWC play. Price is going with Paulding, but I’ll admit, I’ve gone back and forth on this one, because it should be very close. After a coin flip, I’ll go with Antwerp.

Truxell: Antwerp; Price: Paulding

Best of the rest

Western Buckeye League

Celina (1-1) at Elida (1-1)

Truxell: Celina; Price: Celina

Ottawa-Glandorf (1-1) at Bath (0-2)

Truxell: Ottawa-Glandorf; Price: Ottawa-Glandorf

Kenton (1-1) at Defiance (2-0)

Truxell: Kenton; Price: Kenton

Midwest Athletic Conference

Parkway (0-2) at Marion Local (2-0)

Truxell: Marion Local; Price: Marion Local

Coldwater (2-0) at Versailles (1-1)

Truxell: Coldwater; Price: Coldwater

Anna (1-1) at New Bremen (2-0)

Truxell: Anna; Price: New Bremen

Fort Recovery (2-0) at Minster (2-0)

Truxell: Minster; Price: Minster

Non-conference

Perry (2-0) at Spencerville (1-1)

Truxell: Spencerville; Price: Perry

Patrick Henry (0-2) at Columbus Grove (0-2)

Truxell: Patrick Henry; Price: Columbus Grove

Allen East (1-1) at Wynford (1-1)

Truxell: Wynford; Price: Wynford

Ayersville (1-1) at Bluffton (1-1)

Truxell: Bluffton; Price: Bluffton

COF Academy (0-3) at Lima Sr. (0-2)

Truxell: Lima Sr.; Price: Lima Sr.

Ada (1-1) at Lima Central Catholic (2-0) (Saturday)

Truxell: Lima Central Catholic; Price: Lima Central Catholic

