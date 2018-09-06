Marlins parent meeting set for next week

Submitted information

The Marlins swim team is preparing for another season and will be hosting a parent meeting on Tuesday, September 11, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Van Wert YMCA. At the meeting, prospective parents will have the opportunity to meet and ask questions of seasoned parents, board members and new Head Coach, Danni Chiles.

Not only has swimming proven to be fun, but statistics also show it is great exercise for any child and serves well as great cross-training and conditioning for other sports. The Van Wert Marlins swim team is a great opportunity to try a new competitive sport. It is not required that all practices or all meets be attended throughout the winter and is flexible for each child and family.

The goal of the Van Wert Marlins is providing a positive, fun competitive swim team program for area children and their families. The team is overseen by a volunteer Booster Club which is a registered and insured 501©3 organization. Any parent or interested person may be a member of the Booster Club.

Contact YMCA Aquatics Director Martha Martin for additional information about the Marlins Swim Team by calling 419.238.0443.