Crestview selling tix for Wayne Trace game

Submitted information

Presale tickets for Friday night’s home Wayne Trace at Crestview varsity football game will be available Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in the Crestview athletic office.

The presale price is $5 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $6.

The game starts at 7 p.m.