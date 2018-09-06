Buckeye Y Youth seeking new members

VW independent/submitted information

It is pre-registration time for the 208-19 season of the Buckeye Y Youth program.

Buckeye Y Youth is a local non-profit youth organization for boys and girls ages 5 to 18 that promotes self-esteem and confidence in children. The program teaches volunteerism, responsibility, socialization, and patriotism. Its events include the Autumn Adventure Sleepover, Christmas caroling and a party, cub meetings, field trips, Valentines for Vets and summer camp.

Group members also make tray favors for the hospital and Christmas cards for nursing home residents. Members also sold chocolate bars and helped with the Apple Festival Food Stand to raise funds for activities.

Those interested in obtaining more information may call the Buckeye Youth Office at 419.238.3546 and leave a message, or stop by the office at 147 E. Main St., Suite D, in Van Wert. Those interested in joining can also fill out one of the registration forms outside the office door. There is a drop-off box outside the north door to the office inside the complex.

Those interested in the program may also email a child’s name, school, grade, gender, and a parent or guardian’s name, address, and phone number to maryvanwert@aol.com. Those submitting information and an address will receive an October/November newsletter with more information about club meeting times and events.

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. is a United Way agency and a grant recipient of The Van Wert County Foundation.