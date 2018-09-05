VW independent golf, soccer roundup

Despite stifling heat and humidity, a number of outdoor local high school athletic events were held on Tuesday. Below is a recap of some of the action.

Golf (boys)

Lancers win tiebreaker against Spencerville

Lincolnview and Spencerville each scored 170 points at a Northwest Conference quad match, but Lincolnview earned the win on a fifth man tiebreaker during an NWC golf quad at Hickory Sticks Golf Club on Tuesday.

Lincolnview’s Ryan Moody and Jaden Youtsey each shot a 40 to lead the Lancers, followed by Reece Farmer and Zane Miller (45 each). Braden Evans carded a 48 to clinch the victory for the Lancers.

Allen East finished with 199 points, while Crestview finished with 209.

A 47 by Dillon Underwood led Crestview, followed by Will Sharpe (48), Colton Lautzenheiser (50) and Olivia Skelton (64).

Spencerville’s Gavin Harmon was the match medalist with a 39.

St. Marys 174 Van Wert 186 (boys)

The visiting Roughriders defeated Van Wert 174-186 at Willow Bend Country Club on Tuesday.

Gavin Flickinger led the Cougars with a 46, while Evan Knittle and Zane Fast each carded a 47.

Soccer

Ada 3 Lincolnview 1

At Ada, the Bulldogs defeated the Lancers 3-1 on Monday.

Kyle Wallis scored Lincolnview’s lone goal in the second half. The Lancers (0-2-1, 0-1 NWC) will host Lima Central Catholic on Saturday.

St. Marys 11 Van Wert 0 (girls)

At St. Marys, the Lady Cougars were shut out 11-0 on Tuesday.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.