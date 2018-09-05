Van Wert netters defeat Kenton

Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert Lady Cougars picked up their first victory of the tennis season with a 4-1 win over visiting Kenton on Monday.

Van Wert won at second and third singles and enjoyed a sweep of both doubles matches.

Allie Etter earned a hard fought 7-5, 6-3 win over Kelsey Flowers at second singles, while Emma Rutkowski defeated Lily Osborn 6-2, 6-0 at third singles.

At first doubles, Liv Kline and Paige Moonshower topped Abby Hartshorn and Elizabeth Heinz in unusual fashion, taking the first set 5-4, then winning by default.

Van Wert’s second doubles team of Jada Buckner and Lizzie Rutkowski defeated Kenton’s Kayce Sherman and Samantha Lowe 6-1, 6-1.

Kenton’s only victory came at first singles, where MyKaela Schriber beat Allie Etter 6-1, 6-0.

“It’s always nice getting that first league win, especially against a solid team like Kenton (now 2-3 in WBL),” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “Now we just need to remember what this feels like, and use it as momentum going into the last month of the season.”

The Lady Cougars (1-4, 1-3 WBL) will travel to St. Marys on Thursday.