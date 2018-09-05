Sheriff gives DARE fishing derby reminder

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach reminds area residents that the 2018 DARE Fishing Derby will be held this Saturday, September 8, and Sunday, September 9, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The DARE Fishing Derby is held at the Middle Point Quarry.

The cost to participate in the fishing derby is adults, $50 for two days or $30 for one day, and youths (under 18), $25 for both days or $15 for one day. All youths must have a participation form signed by a parent or guardian and a parent or guardian must fish with the youngster.

Sheriff Riggenbach said that boats are required to participate in the fishing derby and boats can only use a trolling motor.

For additional information, click here for a flyer on the event or contact Deputy Mike Biberstine at 419.238.3866 or mbiberstine@vanwertcountysheriff.com or Deputy John Gabriel at the same number or jgabriel@vanwertcountysheriff.com.

Those interested in participating in the fishing derby can register the day of the event.