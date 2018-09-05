Preview: Wayne Trace at Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Not only is it the final non-conference game, it’s a rivalry game between two nearby schools.

Crestview (2-0) will host Wayne Trace (1-1) on Friday before the Knights head into Northwest Conference play, and the Raiders begin Green Meadows Conference competition next week.

“We look forward to this game every year,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “Wayne Trace is an excellent program, and they will be a great test for us.”

Entering Friday’s game, the Knights are averaging 49 points per game, 512.5 yards per game, which includes 398.5 yards rushing per game, leading Owens to give credit to his offensive line.

“Isaiah LaTurner, Korbin Hartman, Kole Small, Robbie Gonzalez, Micah Snyder Landin Burch, and Carson Kreischer have all made significant contributions offensively for us,” Owens said. “They have worked really hard and are coming together as a unit. I think that this group can continue to improve and still have their best football ahead of them as well.”

Drew Kline has rushed for 355 yards and three touchdowns on just three carries, while Brody Brecht has 29 carries for 205 yards and three scores. Kaden Short is averaging 12.6 yards per carry (8-101) and Caylib Pruett is averaging 13.5 yards per carry (6-81).

In addition to leading the team in rushing yards, Kline has completed 12 of 20 passes for 228 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, with seven of those completions going to Wade Sheets (179 yards, three touchdowns).

Defensively, Crestview is allowing 34.5 points per game, but is tops among NWC teams in rushing yards allowed (94.5) while giving up 304.5 yards total yards per game.

While looking for continuous improvement on offense and defense, Owens said special teams remains an area of emphasis.

“Special teams have always been something we stress the importance of,” Owens explained. “We have had moments on special teams where we have done some really good things and we have also had some let downs. It will be a continued focus heading into Week No. 3.”

The Raiders held off Paulding in Week No. 1, then lost 48-14 to perennial power McComb last Friday. Led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Speice, Wayne Trace is averaging 23.5 points per game, while allowing 36.5 points per outing. Against McComb, Speice threw a 51 yard touchdown pass to Mox Price, and 17 yards to Korbin Slade.

“In Week No. 1 we were able to maintain balance offensively between run and pass and had good success in both areas,” Wayne Trace head coach Mike Speice said. “Week No. 2 was somewhat of a struggle as we were not able to stay balanced and were too pass heavy.”

“We have worked hard this week to learn from our mistakes from weeks and two and hope we continue to show improvement this Friday night. Defensively we have worked hard on the fundamentals of making a strong defense and hope to get better this week as well.”

Speice also said he knows the Knights will present a tough challenge.

“Crestview is a mature football team that is well coached, fundamentally sound, good line play on both sides of the ball, and has athletes from sideline to sideline,” Speice said. “They are a proven bunch of young men who have played in some big ball games and continue to play hard for Coach Owens.”

“We must take care of both lines of scrimmage, play sound in all phases of the game and keep their big play ability kids contained,” the coach continued. “They have several big play kids that we will not stop but hope to keep in check from making the big play.”

“They will be a great test for us,” Owens said of the Raiders. “It will be an important game and should be a fun atmosphere. We want to show improvement in our play and prepare well for a tough opponent.”

Crestview has won four straight over Wayne Trace, including 39-13 last season.