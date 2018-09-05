Jr. Lancers improve at CG Invite

Submitted information

COLUMBUS GROVE — Lincolnview Junior High School’s cross country team fared well at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Saturday, September 1.

Seven athletes on the boys’ team competed in the team race, placing fourth out of 23 teams. The Lancers were led by Jayden Welker’s fourth place finish in a season best time of 11:48. Others scoring for the boys team were Connor Baldauf in 27th, Brandon Renner in 30th, Keegan Farris in 44th, and Trey Evans in 60th.

The rest of the Lincolnview’s junior high runners competed in the junior high open race. On the day, 17 out of 20 Lancers had season best times.

The Lincolnview Junior High team will run again on Saturday, September 8, at the Spencerville Invitational.