VW gasoline prices below state average

VW independent/submitted information

Local gasoline prices have been holding the line for the past several weeks, with Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center and Lassus Handy Dandy on North Washington Street both selling gasoline at $2.52 a gallon — 20 cents per gallon lower than the statewide average.

The price then jumps a bit to $2.59, with the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon, the Shell station on South Washington, and the One Stop Shop station in the 200 block of North Washington all selling gasoline at that price.

Two stations, the Brookside Marathon station on West Main Street, and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main Street are selling gasoline at $2.69 per gallon.

All local prices are below the statewide average.

Gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.72 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.82 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 19.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 7.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 4.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 18.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We’ve closed the door on the most expensive summer at the pump since 2014, finishing the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day with an average of $2.87 per gallon, a full 55 cents higher than last summer, but still 71 cents per gallon cheaper than 2014,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Much of the blame for the summer’s higher gas prices can be blamed on OPEC’s long-term decision to cut oil production to better balance supply and demand, pushing prices higher.

“Now that summer is over, gas prices are likely to seasonally decline by the end of the year, but with Tropical Storm Gordon likely to impact the sensitive Gulf Coast region, gas prices may move higher before we see the seasonal down trend emerge,” DeHaan noted. “We’re carefully watching the storm for possible disruptions to refineries and gas stations, and will continue to do so until hurricane season ends.

“Motorists in affected regions can download the GasBuddy app as we’ll continue to work around the clock updating motorists, helping them escape major events like this one,” he said.