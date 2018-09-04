Random Thoughts: football and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around high school football, with some other observations thrown in for good measure.

Western Buckeye League

Yes, it’s early but as expected the WBL football title chase is going to be a real grind.

With impressive wins on Friday, St. Marys, Wapakoneta and Kenton proved themselves to be front runners for the title. For what it’s worth, the Roughriders host Kenton in Week No. 5 and Wapakoneta in Week No. 10.

That’s not to say Van Wert, Celina or Ottawa-Glandorf (each 0-1 WBL) are out of the league race. But a second league loss could be staggering in terms of a league title or even a share of it.

Crestview the video game

Two games, 1,021 yards, 98 points. 812 yards rushing, 8.4 yards per carry. Video game numbers. While Crestview has some explosive players on offense, the rushing yards show the offensive line is doing a good job.

The Knights will try to keep things rolling against Wayne Trace this Friday.

Antwerp enjoying early success

How about the Archers? After going 1-9 last season, 2-8 in 2016, not fielding a team in 2015, and 1-9 in 2014 and 2014, Antwerp is off to a 2-0 start. The Archers will try to make it 3-0 against Paulding on Friday. Something has to give, as the Panthers are 0-2.

Statewide poll

I believe next week is when the first Associated Press high school football poll of the season will be released.

The poll is usually just a somewhat educated guess, but it’s still fun to see. I’m guessing the usual MAC teams will be highly ranked, along with St. Marys, perhaps Wapakoneta and Crestview.

Football Friday Scoreboard

A lot of people seem to enjoy our Football Friday Scoreboard, which is a good thing. Consider it a one stop shop for final scores from the WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC.

We’ll see

As impressive as Ohio’s State’s offense was on Saturday, let’s see how the unit fares against better competition.

For the most part, Dwayne Haskins had all afternoon to throw. How will he play against a team with a real pass rush? He’s not the most mobile guy around. It’ll be interesting to see.

Van Wert volleyball

To a different sport, where the Van Wert Lady Cougars are 5-0 on the volleyball season, after going 4-19 last season.

“There’s no deer in the headlights look, they’re out there competing,” head coach Jeff Marbaugh said after last week’s win over Kalida.

Van Wert will try to make it 6-0 tonight against Ottoville, before traveling to St. Marys on Thursday.

Hot weather go away

Who’s ready for cooler weather? I’m guessing most, if not all fall sports athletes who have to practice and/or compete in the recent hot and humid conditions.

Mother Nature – bring on more pleasant conditions please.

