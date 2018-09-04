Karen S. Hays

Karen S. Hays, 69, a lifelong Rockford resident, died unexpectedly on Monday morning, September 3, 2018, at Mercer Health Emergency Room in Coldwater.

She was born May 6, 1949, in Celina, the daughter of Richard and Z. Fae (Kirkpatrick) Hays, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her brother, Donald (Linda) Hays of Rockford; and a sister, Connie Hays of Rockford, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 7, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 6, and an hour prior to the funeral Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Rockford United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ketchamripley.com.