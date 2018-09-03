Monday Mailbag: September 3, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Welcome to a Labor Day edition of the Monday Mailbag. This week’s questions include a follow up to the Eggerss Stadium visitors bleachers situation, Van Wert’s football field, Jim Harbaugh and a question about the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last week, a reader asked when the new visitors bleachers at Eggerrs Stadium would be complete. I reached out to Van Wert High School Athletic Director Craig Hershey for more information. This was his response:

“They’re still in the process of constructing the bleachers. They are making good progress on them. The goal is to have them completed and inspected and ready for the St. Marys game.”

The St. Marys game is this Friday, and fans of the Roughriders always come out in full force, so those bleachers will be needed.

It’s also fair to note that it took longer than expected to get the necessary permits at the state level, which was a setback in terms of time.

Q: Scott, have you heard anything more about Van Wert improving Eggerss Stadium or building a new football field at the high school? Name withheld upon request

A: The short answer is not really.

It was a brief hot topic of discussion around this time last year. In an online poll, Van Wert residents had a chance to vote renovate or build a new stadium at the current site or at the high school, and the results were overwhelmingly in favor of renovating the existing stadium. School officials listened, and it looks like that’s the plan.

Here’s the problem – regardless of the choice, it all costs money. A lot of money, and like the vast majority of school districts around Ohio, Van Wert City Schools doesn’t have money available to do it all at once.

So any improvements will have to be done in stages. The installation of new visitors bleachers is a (necessary) start, and a new fence with a rather attractive Cougars banner was installed opposite the famed wall at the stadium.

I think more improvements are in the works as funds permit.

Q: After losing to Notre Dame on Saturday, is Jim Harbaugh going to be fired? Name withheld upon request

A: No, at least not any time in the immediate future, but fans (and probably UM officials) are getting antsy, given expectations and the amount of money Harbaugh is being paid.

He’s a guy that wins wherever he goes, but he also seems to rub people the wrong way fairly quickly. He’s won at Michigan (28-12), although not to the level that people were expecting.

Even though I’m an Ohio State fan, I think Harbaugh can coach, although I am baffled as to why Michigan’s offensive line and quarterback play haven’t been better.

With no disrespect intended, Michigan’s next two games (Western Michigan and SMU) should serve as tune ups for Nebraska in Week No. 4. That game should tell a lot.

If Michigan finishes the regular season 10-2, you’ll hear a lot less grumbling. If the Wolverines finish 8-4 (look at their schedule), there could be some interesting discussions within the athletic department. However, don’t forget that Harbaugh reportedly has a $15 million buyout.

Q: How do you think the Cincinnati Bengals will do this season? Name withheld by request

A: Full disclosure – I’m a Cleveland Browns fan. Go ahead and laugh.

The Bengals are a tough team to figure out, and I honestly can’t predict how they’ll do.

On paper, the schedule isn’t kind, with games at Carolina, Atlanta, Kansas City and at the L.A. Chargers, plus New Orleans at home, although the Saints play much better at home.

That said, I do think the team can compete for the AFC North title, simply because the division isn’t exactly a powerhouse. Pittsburgh is the favorite, but the Steelers certainly aren’t invincible. Baltimore isn’t a special team and while the Browns should be improved, they probably won’t make a serious run at the division crown.

If pressed, I’ll say another 7-9 or 8-8 season is in store.

If you have a question for next week’s Monday Mailbag, send it to sports@thevwindependent.com by 5 p.m. on Sunday. You may choose to have your full name and town included, first name and initial or your name withheld.