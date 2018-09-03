Lancers, Knights run at Col. Grove Invite

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — Lincolnview finished second behind Columbus Grove, while Crestview finished 11th out of 21 teams at the Columbus Grove Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 53 points, Lincolnview had 99 team points and Crestview had 312 points.

The Lincolnview duo of Karter Tow and Alek Bowersock finished third and fourth with times of 16:44. and 16:46. Jacob Keysor placed 11th overall with a time of 17:24, and Devon Bill finished 20th (17:52). Daegan Hatfield (60th, 19:15), Sam Wolfrum (61st, 19:17) and Joe Sadowski (70th,19:40) also competed for the Lancers.

“We had some positive things happen,” head coach Matt Langdon said. “I was really happy with Alek and Karter’s race. To place two in the top vie of a race this size is a tremendous advantage.”

“Right now, we have too large of a gap between our top four and our fifth through seventh man,” Langdon added. “That has to change for this team to reach the goals that we set in the summer. That will be our focus the next couple of weeks in practice. The pieces are all here, we just have to put them all together.”

Wyatt Richardson led Crestview with a time of 17:22, good for 10th place. Danil Lichtensteiger place 56th (10:05), Dayton Schuerman 63rd (19:19) and Brian Myers 90th (20:03). Also competing for the Knights were Jacob Forwerck, (93rd, 20:12), Hayden Tomlinson (96th, 20:16) and Cameron Cearns (98th, 20:19).

On the girls side, Lincolnview (116 points) took third place behind Columbus Grove (85) and Woodmore (92), while Crestview (214) finished eighth out of 16 teams.

The Lady Lancers were led by Madison Langdon who finished ninth overall with a time of 20:32. Victoria Snyder and Madeline Snyder finished 17th and 18th overall with times of 21:56 and 22:00, while Rylee Byrne finished 32nd with a time of 22:49. Also competing for Lincolnview: Brayden Langdon (40th, 23:10), Dylann Carey (56th, 24:14) and Kenna Mason (89th, 27:04).

“It was a positive step forward for the girls team,” Langdon said. “We held out our No. 2 runner and were still able to place high in the meet.”

“We had a couple of girls step up their competitive drive and it made a difference. Madison had a nice race placing in the top 10, and Tori and Madeline both placed in the top 20. We need to keep improving as we have a long way to get to where we should be, but today was a step in the right direction.”

Reagan Harting’s 13th place finish (21:42) led Crestview, followed by Emily Greulach (35th, 22:53.116), Lizzie Bowen (36th, 22:53.141), Lauren Walls (53rd, 24:07), Dustiny Tice (77th, 26:15), Savannah Smith (81st, 26:25) and Kenzie Leeth (82nd, 26:28).