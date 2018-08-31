VW Planning Commission sets meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City Planning Commission will be meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, September 13, in Van Wert City Council Chambers, 515 E. Main St. in Van Wert, to discuss the following two topics:

Finalize the plat for the subdivision at The Landing at Dickinson Farms and discuss zoning changes for parcel 12-019836.0000, with a current address of 122 S. Wayne St. in Van Wert, from R-2, medium density residence, to B-1, local business, for operation of a car detailing business.