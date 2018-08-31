Knights trump the Aces in thriller

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HICKSVILLE — Fans hoping for an exciting game between Crestview and Hicksville certainly weren’t disappointed.

The two teams combined for 33 points in the first quarter alone and Crestview enjoyed a 27-14 halftime lead, but needed a late pass deflection to preserve a 39-34 win.

As expected, the Crestview offense put up big numbers for the second straight week. As a team, the Knights rushed for 366 yards on 51 carries, and finished with 412 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, Hicksville finished with 248 yards of total offense, including 202 through the air.

“They (Hicksville) put together an excellent game plan, and it was a tough, hard fought game the entire time,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “Our kids had no quit in them.”

“It wasn’t pretty and it’s not how we like to execute,” Owens added. “We know we can get better. But no win is a bad win.”

Crestview opened the scoring at the 9:57 mark of the first quarter, when Drew Kline scored from 41 yards out.

It took the Aces less than two minutes to respond, as Jacob Miller hit Mason Commisso from 18 yards out to tie the game at 6-6.

Kaden Short’s two yard touchdown run with 5:29 left in the opening quarter capped off a six play, 52 yard drive, and Jordan Perrott’s PAT gave Crestview a 13-6 advantage.

However, the Aces came back with a nice drive of their own, five plays and 73 yards, and scored on a one yard run by Parker Thiel. Braden Langham’s two point conversion run put Hicksville in front 14-13, but Crestview regained the lead with 16 seconds left in the opening quarter, when Kline found Wade Sheets for a 51 yard touchdown and a 19-14 advantage.

Just one touchdown was scored in the second quarter – a one yard run by Crestview’s Brody Brecht that capped off a 10 play, 74 yard drive. Derick Dealey scored the two point conversion to give the Knights a 27-14 lead.

The Aces pulled to within seven at the 9:49 mark of the third quarter, when Parker Thiel scored his second touchdown of the night on a 10 yard run.

Each team scored twice in the fourth quarter.

Sheets returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown with 10:27 left, but Thiel returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown, then Zach Brickel’s two point conversion pulled the Aces to within five, 33-28.

With 6:01 left, Hicksville took a 34-33 lead on Jacob Miller’s 32 yard touchdown pass to Langham, setting the stage for a spectacular finish.

Kline led the Knights on a drive that consumed nearly five minutes, then the senior quarterback scored from 17 yards out to give Crestview a 39-34 lead with 1:05 left.

The Aces drove deep into Crestview territory, but the Knights clinched the victory by swatting away a fourth down pass in the end zone with nine seconds remaining.

“There’s never a doubt in their minds,” Owens said of his players. “They never waver from that belief and in the end they get it done.”

“However, we have to play better early and we have to play better coming out of halftime, but the confidence and the experience is there.”

Kline finished with 23 carries, 184 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 5-10 passing for 61 yards and a score. All of Kline’s completions came in the first half, and two were to Sheets for 53 yards.

Brecht had 19 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown.

For Hicksville, Miller completed 12-20 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target was Thiel, who had six receptions for 74 yards. Commissio had three catches for 59 yards.

The Knights (2-0) will host Wayne Trace on Friday, while the Aces (0-2) will travel to Edon.

Scoring summary:

9:57 1st qtr: Drew Kline 41 yard run (kick failed) 6-0 CHS

8:05 1st qtr: Jacob Miller 18 yard pass to Mason Commisso (kick failed) 6-6

5:29 1st qtr: Kaden Short 6 yard run (Jordan Perrott kick) 13-6 CHS

4:42 1st qtr: Parker Thiel 1 yard run (Braden Langham run) 14-13 HHS

0:16 1st qtr: Drew Kline 51 yard pass to Wade Sheets (run failed) 19-14 CHS

2:14 2nd qtr: Brody Brecht 1 yard run (Derick Dealey run) 27-14 CHS

9:49 3rd qtr: Parker Thiel 10 yard run (run failed) 27-20 CHS

10:27 4th qtr: Wade Sheets 54 yard punt return (kick failed) 33-20 CHS

10:15 4th qtr: Parker Thiel 76 yard kickoff return (Zach Brickel run) 33-28 CHS

6:01 4th qtr: Jacob Miller 32 yard pass to Braden Langham (run failed) 34-33 HHS

1:05 4th qtr: Drew Kline 17 yard run (pass failed) 39-34 CHS