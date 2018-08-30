Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 2

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It wasn’t pretty. That’s how to best desribe my Week No. 1 Pigskin Pick ’Em selections, as I went 18-12, or just 60 percent. On the bright side, it’s over .500 but on the flip side, I was hoping for much better.

Guest selector Eric McCracken topped my record by going 20-10 (67 percent), so it’s guest selectors 1, me 0.

This week’s guest selector is longtime WKSD 99.7 sports broadcaster Kenny Stabler, who has a great grasp on area teams. As you read the list of this week’s matchups, you’ll notice that we have different opinions on five different games.

On to this week’s picks:

Van Wert (1-0) at Wapakoneta (1-0)

Both of us are picking Van Wert, even though the Cougars are probably considered a slight underdog here. As noted in Wednesday’s game preview, Harmon Field is not kind to visiting Western Buckeye League opponents.

Truxell: Van Wert; Stabler: Van Wert

Crestview (1-0) at Hicksville (0-1)

Hicksville held Archbold scoreless in the first half of last week’s game, but both of us agree that the Crestview’s offense can pose problems for just about any defense, including Hicksville’s.

Truxell: Crestview; Stabler: Crestview

Delphos St. John’s (1-0) at Lima Central Catholic (1-0)

Lima Central Catholic posted an impressive win over Spencerville last week, but both of us believe Delphos St. John’s will win. The Blue Jays won last year’s game 34-10, and it turned out to be Lima CC’s only regular season loss.

Truxell: Delphos St. John’s; Stabler: Delphos St. John’s

Delphos Jefferson (0-1) at Versailles (0-1)

After a 49-0 loss to Shawnee, it’s another tough game for Delphos Jefferson. However, better days are ahead for the Wildcats.

Truxell: Versailles; Stabler: Versailles

Wayne Trace (1-0) at McComb (1-0)

Last year, Wayne Trace stunned McComb 31-28. Can the Raiders do it again? As much as we both want to say yes, we’re going with the Panthers.

Truxell: McComb; Stabler McComb

Best of the rest

Western Buckeye League

Ottawa-Glandorf (1-0) at St. Marys (1-0)

Truxell: St. Marys; Stabler: St. Marys

Celina (1-0) at Kenton (0-1)

Truxell: Celina; Stabler: Kenton

Defiance (1-0) at Shawnee (1-0)

Truxell: Shawnee; Stabler: Shawnee

Bath (0-1) at Elida (0-1)

Truxell: Elida; Stabler: Elida

Non-conference

Spencerville (0-1) at Parkway (0-1)

Truxell: Spencerville; Stabler: Parkway

Paulding (0-1) at Fairview (1-0)

Truxell: Fairview; Stabler: Fairview

Columbus Grove (0-1) at Leipsic (1-0)

Truxell: Leipsic; Stabler Leipsic

Allen East (1-0) at Perry (1-0)

Truxell: Perry; Stabler: Perry

Arlington (1-0) at Ada (1-0)

Truxell: Arlington; Stabler: Ada

Bluffton (1-0) at Van Buren (0-1)

Truxell: Bluffton; Stabler: Van Buren

Hilltop (0-1) at Antwerp (1-0)

Truxell: Antwerp; Stabler: Antwerp

Ottawa Hills (0-1) at Ayersville (0-1)

Truxell: Ayersville; Stabler: Ayersville

Wauseon (0-1) at Tinora (0-1)

Truxell: Wauseon; Stabler: Wauseon

Edgerton (1-0) at Edon (1-0)

Truxell: Edgerton; Stabler: Edgerton

Waynesfield-Goshen (1-0) at Holgate (1-0)

Truxell: Waynesfield-Goshen; Stabler: Waynesfield-Goshen

Patrick Henry (0-1) at Marion Local (1-0)

Truxell: Marion Local; Stabler: Marion Local

Clinton-Massie (1-0) at Coldwater (1-0)

Truxell: Coldwater; Stabler: Coldwater

Covington (0-1) at Minster (1-0)

Truxell: Minster; Stabler: Minster

Eaton (0-1) at St. Henry (1-0)

Truxell: St. Henry; Stabler: St. Henry

Mississinawa Valley (0-1) at New Bremen (1-0)

Truxell: New Bremen; Stabler: New Bremen

Brookville (1-0) at Anna (1-0)

Truxell: Anna; Stabler: Anna

Valley View (1-0) at Fort Recovery (1-0)

Truxell: Valley View; Stabler: Fort Recovery

Lima Sr.(0-1) at Piqua (0-1)

Truxell: Lima Sr.; Stabler: Lima Sr.

If you would like to be a guest selector for a future week, please email sports@thevwindependent.com. Spots are filling up fast.