Jr. Lancers win Wayne Trace Invite

Submitted information

HAVILAND — The Lincolnview Junior High cross country team competed at the Wayne Trace Invitational on Tuesday, with the boys’ squad topping the field of eight.

The Lancers were led by individual champion Jayden Welker. who finished the race in 12:26. Rounding out the scoring for the boys team were Connor Baldauf in 12th, Brandon Renner in 13th, Keegan Farris in 18th and Trey Evans in 27th.

Grace Sadowski led the Lady Lancers, finishing 52nd.

The Lincolnview Junior High team runs again on Saturday, September 1, at the Grove Cross Country Invitational.