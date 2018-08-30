City man gets prison on drug charges

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man who changed his plea to bringing drugs into a government facility and a second drug offense was sentenced to serve nearly four years in prison during a hearing held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jerad Caldwell, 31, changed his plea to guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs into a government facility, a felony of the third degree, during a hearing held August 23. He also entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield then sentenced him to two years in prison on each of the charges, with the sentences to run consecutive to one another. The judge also gave Caldwell credit for 81 days already served. In addition to the prison sentences, $1,712 in cash involved in the commission of the crimes was ordered forfeited to the Van wert Police Department Trust Fund.

Two other people were sentenced on Wednesday.

Robert Arnold III, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. He must also completed a General Educational Development (GED) program, undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments, and any treatment recommended, and perform 200 hours of community service.

Nathan Dunn, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 150 days in jail on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield also gave him credit for 31 says already served.

On Monday, Magistrate Joseph Quatman presided over a bon violation hearing for Kevin Davies Jr., 28, of Van Wert. A $3,000 cash bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference was scheduled for Wednesday. During Wednesday’s pretrial conference before Judge Burchfield, Davies chanted his plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was then sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 12 days already served.

Two other people also entered changes of pleas.

Christopher Columbus, 33, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of failing to provide a change of address to the Sheriff’s Office as a registered sex offender. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 30 days already served.

Kimberly Bruner, 40, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. She was also sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 60 days already served.

Two people also appeared for probation or bond violation hearings.

Christopher Lindeman, 30, of Delphos, admitted to violating his probation by being convicted for operating a motor vehicle while impaired (OVI) in Allen County. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 26.

Milo Holt Jr., 19, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and a treatment in lieu of conviction program by testing positive for marijuana. A further hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 19.

Two people also signed waivers of their constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Blaine Fromm, 27, of Lima, signed a waiver in open court and also requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. September 19.

Michael Elston-Neal, 26, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver and also requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 10:30 a.m. September 19.