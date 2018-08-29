Video: Van Wert improves to 4-0

Van Wert improved to 4-0 and matched last year’s win total with a 25-11, 25-23, 25-21 win over Kalida Tuesday night. “Getting their feet wet last year helped,” head coach Jeff Marbaugh said of his team. “There’s no deer in the headlights look, they’re out there competing.” The point that clinched the match is shown in the above video. The Lady Cougars will host Wapakoneta on Thursday. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent